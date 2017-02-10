Maddie Cotterill

Posterscope USA is bringing visions of Scotland’s majesty and beauty to the Penn Station area with the intent of intercepting commuters when they are considering their next getaway. The new dynamic campaign for VisitScotland, launched today, uses Link NYC digital screens near the famous transit hub to promote travel to Edinburgh on United Airlines daily nonstop flight out of Newark Airport.

The campaign uses its smart scheduling capabilities to trigger 1 of 32 unique and specific creative messages designed to reach the right audience in the right mindset at the right time, beckoning people who would potentially fly from Newark Airport to Scotland.

Around Penn Station, the Link NYC screens will feature a rotation of vibrant images showcasing the beauty, history and landscape of Scotland with each creative automatically triggered by its own set of logic. Morning commute imagery visualizes escaping the trials of the day ahead while special creative is designed to mark the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day and, on Fridays, a ‘pay day’ message. Lunchtime dishes up images of some of the local cuisine and, when the temperatures dip, the screens automatically serve up a warm and welcoming glass of Scotch. Sundown in Manhattan triggers picturesque views of the Highland’s ‘Northern Light’s and Edinburgh castle illuminates.

Additionally, as a separate campaign element intended to drive urgency on the arterial route to the airport, two digital billboards on highways leading into Newark Airport display a live countdown to the next flight to Edinburgh on United Airlines.

David Gladding, Associate Director, Digital Creative, Posterscope USA told us “Understanding the mind-set of our audiences in real-time is the cornerstone of our strategic thinking. We know that one-third of Americans search for ‘last minute getaways’ within three days before the date of travel, so this campaign digs into that experience-hungry, escapism mind-set and uses data to tell us when and where messages conveying Scotland’s beauty, appeal and romanticism would be most memorable and impactful.”

“This OOH campaign is a fantastic opportunity to bring the Spirit of Scotland campaign alive in the minds of our American audience with enhanced engagement and topicality,” said Michael Hart, Creative Director of the Union Advertising Agency in Edinburgh. “The executions respond to weather conditions, days of the week, locations and notable calendar events to create work that was fresh, fun and of the moment – no matter what that moment might be.”

The campaign, which marks the first collaborative dynamic campaign between Posterscope and Intersection on the Link NYC network runs until March 5, 2017.