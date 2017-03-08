The DailyDOOH Media Summit takes place Tuesday May 9, 2017 as part of London Digital Signage Week (May 8-12, 2017).
Here is the speaker lineup: –
08.45 REGISTRATION & BREAKFAST
09.30 Welcome | Adrian J Cotterill
09.45 Accelerating Out-of-Home: How Content and Partnership are Key to Creating the Future of Outdoor Media | Justin Cochrane | CEO | Clear Channel UK
10.15 Dynamic and Programmatic DOOH Content Discussion | Andrew Newman | CEO and Co-founder | DOOH.com, Alex Matthews | Managing Director, Dynamic | JCDecaux, Neil Morris | CEO | Grand Visual
11:00 COFFEE
11:30 I Never Knew You Could Do That | Helen Weisinger | Chief Client Officer | Outdoor Plus
12:00 Real Time with Ben Maher | Ben Maher | Sales and Partnerships Director | JCDecaux
12:30 Two Turntables and a Microphone – the Marcomms Remix | Tim Lumb | Insight and Effectiveness Director | Outsmart
13.00 LUNCH
14:00 How to Create Award Winning Content | Catherine Morgan | Head of Ocean Labs | Ocean Outdoor and Dino Burbidge | Director of Innovation and Technology, WCRS
14:45 What’s The Future for Cities and Where is Your Smart City Opportunity? | Sandra Baer | President | Personal Cities
15:15 TEA/COFFEE
15:45 The Evolution of Street Furniture | Peter Livesey | Co-Founder & CEO | Esprit Digital
16:15 Will Digital OOH and Automation Power OOH Growth? | Naren Patel | CEO | Primesight
17.00 Closing Remarks | Adrian J Cotterill | Editor-in-Chief | DailyDOOH
17:15 Cocktails
19.00 Close
Registration is now open and can be found here.
