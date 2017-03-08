Maddie Cotterill

The DailyDOOH Media Summit takes place Tuesday May 9, 2017 as part of London Digital Signage Week (May 8-12, 2017).

Here is the speaker lineup: –

08.45 REGISTRATION & BREAKFAST

09.30 Welcome | Adrian J Cotterill

09.45 Accelerating Out-of-Home: How Content and Partnership are Key to Creating the Future of Outdoor Media | Justin Cochrane | CEO | Clear Channel UK

10.15 Dynamic and Programmatic DOOH Content Discussion | Andrew Newman | CEO and Co-founder | DOOH.com, Alex Matthews | Managing Director, Dynamic | JCDecaux, Neil Morris | CEO | Grand Visual

11:00 COFFEE

11:30 I Never Knew You Could Do That | Helen Weisinger | Chief Client Officer | Outdoor Plus

12:00 Real Time with Ben Maher | Ben Maher | Sales and Partnerships Director | JCDecaux

12:30 Two Turntables and a Microphone – the Marcomms Remix | Tim Lumb | Insight and Effectiveness Director | Outsmart

13.00 LUNCH

14:00 How to Create Award Winning Content | Catherine Morgan | Head of Ocean Labs | Ocean Outdoor and Dino Burbidge | Director of Innovation and Technology, WCRS

14:45 What’s The Future for Cities and Where is Your Smart City Opportunity? | Sandra Baer | President | Personal Cities

15:15 TEA/COFFEE

15:45 The Evolution of Street Furniture | Peter Livesey | Co-Founder & CEO | Esprit Digital

16:15 Will Digital OOH and Automation Power OOH Growth? | Naren Patel | CEO | Primesight

17.00 Closing Remarks | Adrian J Cotterill | Editor-in-Chief | DailyDOOH

17:15 Cocktails

19.00 Close

