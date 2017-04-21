Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Paul Matthijs, who was Senior VP of Barco’s Retail & Advertising business until recently, has joined Belgium based Niko Group as CEO.

Niko Group are a company active in Smart Building, a sector that Paul tells us, “he believes has a large potential in the #IoT era”.

Niko Group is active in 12 European countries and is focussesd on connecting living and working environments to power, media and data networks, through increasingly smart and connected systems.

Paul Matthijs of course has had a long and distinguished career at Barco – he first joined Barco back in 1986 as an R&D engineer, and has held international management positions as Senior Vice President for various businesses divisions in the Healthcare, Entertainment and Advertising sector.

More recent assignments included the responsibility for Barco China, and CTO of the Barco group. He has a master’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the Catholic University College Sint-Lieven in Ghent, and an international MBA at the Vlerick Leuven-Gent Management School. He holds patents in the field of image correction and processing.