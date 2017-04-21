Andrew Neale

Salvador Sandoval has joined digiLED’s and will take over technical sales responsibilities for the Americas.

Sal joins digiLED with nearly twenty years’ experience in the broadcast and professional video industry, bringing a deep understanding of video systems and hardware development. His background includes selling to and collaborating with manufacturers in the broadcast, professional and digital cinema markets and clients – formulating, developing, and delivering revolutionary video products and services.

Prior to joining digiLED, Sal worked as Chief Technology Officer for Samaserve LLC and was a principal product engineer at Sony Electronics’ Broadcast Systems and Solutions company. He earned an M.S. in Electronic Engineering from San Jose State University and a B.S. in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of California, Sacramento.