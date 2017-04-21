Andrew Neale

NEC Display Solutions Europe this week announced a range of customisation options for its P and V Series, a range of professional MultiSync large format displays for digital and modern tailor-made signage. These include mirrored and protective displays for retail, industrial and environmentally harsh applications, touch-sensitive display surfaces and coloured bezel overframes.

The customisations simplify device installation, day-to-day use and maintenance whilst making it easier to adjust performance levels for bespoke applications in retail, leisure, museum, travel and corporate environments.

Showcased earlier this year at #ISE2017, the P and V Series displays are built on NEC’s open platform concept and can be enhanced and tailored with a variety of cosmetic and functionality options.

For example, using semi-transparent MIRONA mirror glass from SCHOTT, the P Series displays are ideal for scenarios where enhanced visual experiences greatly impact customer engagement. The MultiSync P Series Mirror Glass (MG) is a cross between a real mirror and a signage display. It enables retailers to take customers on a captivating visual journey where digital signage is seamlessly embedded into fitting room mirrors. Retailers can offer targeted information such as size range, colours or coordinating accessories while allowing the shopper to use the mirror surface to check their look and decide on their favourite styles.

The P and V Series displays are also suitable for applications in professional, industrial and other signage areas where displays face challenging conditions. This is thanks to a robust 4mm thick protective glass designed to protect the displays against damage from all external impacts. The anti-reflective and high light-transmission CONTURAN® protective glass from SCHOTT combined with the brightness level of 500 cd/m² in the V Series and 700 cd/m² in the P Series offer superb readability. Overall, both series offer maximum investment security whilst guaranteeing safe operation in public environments and production areas.

Additionally, the P and V Series displays are available in coloured overframe versions that can allow perfect integration into a dedicated environment. Overframe colours can be selected from the RAL colour range, providing substantial flexibility in matching physical appearance of the unit to specific aesthetic integration needs.

Daniela Dexheimer, Product Manager Solutions at NEC Display Solutions Europe told us “In retail, the P Series has an enormous impact – the display creates a completely new and inspiring retail experience for shoppers during an in-store visit and ultimately encourage sales. Enhancing the shopper’s experience is key, but retailers also need to know that they have the flexibility to choose from customised versions of the new P and V Series to maximise the good return on investment.”

Other feature customisation options include intuitive and user-friendly touch capabilities. Integrated with unique ShadowSense Multi-Touch technology, the MultiSync P Series SST displays are available in sizes from 40 to 80 inches and offer accurate and reliable touch performance. The displays support up to 10 simultaneous touch points and gestures whilst ignoring accidental touches. ShadowSense provides users with the highest touch point accuracy, filtering out misleading touch-sizes and avoiding ghost touches.

V Series touch models with support for Infrared Multi-Touch will be available from June 2017. These displays feature an anti-reflective coating to minimise reflections in addition to supporting high levels of touch accuracy. They support all major operating systems and up to 10 simultaneous touch points.