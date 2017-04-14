Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

FEPE International, the global Out of Home advertising association, has elected two new members to its board.

Philippe Baudillon will be the Clear Channel representative and Daniel Hofer, who is rejoining the board, is from JCDecaux, in place of Karl Javurek of Gewista in Austria, who is retiring.

Baudillon is Regional President of Clear Channel France, Belgium and Netherlands and a member of Clear Channel International’s Executive Committee, while Hofer is CEO of JCDecaux in Germany, Austria, Central/Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and also a member of the Group Executive Board of JCDecaux in Paris.

Both have had long and distinguished careers in media. Baudillon was General Manager of the TV channel France 2 and CEO for France’s 2012 Olympic bid. He joined CCF in 2008 as General Manager and became CEO in 2009.

Hofer was a member of the Executive Board of the NZZ Group, a leading Swiss media group, and then CEO of APG | SGA, the publicly listed market leader of OOH advertising in Switzerland, before joining JCDecaux. He was also a FEPE board member from 2010 to 2014.

Baudillon told us “Due to societal and digital transformation, consumers’ habits are changing permanently. Out-of-Home must adapt by developing its expertise on outdoor matters and its savoir-faire in terms of data, DOOH and efficiency measures. This is why I am honoured and pleased to join FEPE, to share French innovation on these topics and contribute to the future of OOH.”

FEPE Executive Director John Ellery added “We’re extremely pleased to welcome back Daniel and welcome Philippe as a new board member. This shows the continued commitment of these two major players to FEPE in its role as the only global representative of Out Of Home, and further strengthens what is already a strong international board.”

Baudillon and Hofer will be formally appointed at the 58th FEPE International Congress to be held in Stockholm from June 7-9, 2017.