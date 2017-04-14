Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Dentsu Aegis Network has announced that Sean O’Brien, CEO of Carat Asia-Pacific, will become CEO MKTG and Posterscope in APAC.

His position at Carat will be taken over by Kevin Walsh, previously managing director Carat APAC.

O’Brien spent six years as Carat CEO, in which time he tripled the size of the business. He has twice won Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency Head of the Year. In his new roles, he will oversee Posterscope’s digitisation across the region and the launch of “Liveposter”. For MKTG, O’Brien is responsible for boosting its presence across APAC, with a particular focus on growth in China, followed by Japan and Korea.