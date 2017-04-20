Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

During London Digital Signage week, Tech London Advocates’ biggest event yet, which takes place on Thursday May 11, 2017 celebrates the venture capitalists, unicorn founders and world-leading entrepreneurs and funders, all driving the continued success of London’s technology sector.

If you’re an angel, VC or founder of a fast-growth tech firm, you should have questions about the future. The Tech London Advocates Investor Showcase will be a good way to provide some answers and insights.

The most senior investors from Europe, the US and Asia will discuss the shifting tectonic plates of London and UK tech. This is your chance to hear from the individuals whose decisions will dictate the success of industry.

Confirmed speakers so far include:

Aberdeen Asset Management, Julie Chakraverty , Senior Independent Director and Founder of Rungway

, Senior Independent Director and Founder of Rungway Amadeus Capital, Anne Glover , Chief Executive

, Chief Executive Aviva Ventures, Ben Luckett , Managing Director

, Managing Director Balderton Capital, Anna Boffetta , Associate

, Associate Beringea, Karen McCormick , Chief Investment Officer

, Chief Investment Officer BGF Ventures, Simon Calver , Partner

, Partner Blippar, Danny Lopez , COO

, COO China Science & Merchants Investment Management Group, Dania Zhou , Senior Managing Director

, Senior Managing Director Cocoon Networks, John Zai , Founder & Chief Executive

, Founder & Chief Executive Credit Suisse, Philippe Cerf , Managing Director

, Managing Director Department for International Trade, Aekta Patel , Head of Venture Capital Unit

, Head of Venture Capital Unit GP Bullhound, Manish Madhvani , Co-founder & Managing Partner

, Co-founder & Managing Partner Former Special Advisor to the Prime Minister, Daniel Korski

Funding London, Maggie Rodriguez-Piza , Chief Executive

, Chief Executive Here East. Gavin Poole , CEO

, CEO Just Eat, John Hughes , Chairman

, Chairman King’s College London, Professor Mischa Dohler , Chair Professor and Director, Centre for Telecom Research

, Chair Professor and Director, Centre for Telecom Research L1 Technology Fund, Alexey Reznikovich , Chief Executive

, Chief Executive LocalGlobe, Saul Klein , Founder

, Founder Metail, Tom Adeyoola , Co-founder

, Co-founder NotOnTheHighStreet.com, Simon Belsham , CEO

, CEO Octopus Investments, Debu Purkayastha , Entrepreneur-in-Residence and TLA Advisory Board

, Entrepreneur-in-Residence and TLA Advisory Board Passion Capital, Eileen Burbidge , Partner

, Partner Rare Seed Capital, Paris Petgrave , Managing Partners

, Managing Partners RocketSpace, Priya Guha , Ecosystem General Manager

, Ecosystem General Manager Seedrs, Jeff Lynn , Co-Founder

, Co-Founder SyndicateRoom, Gonçalo de Vasconcelos , Founder & Chief Executive

, Founder & Chief Executive Tech London Advocates, Russ Shaw , Founder

, Founder techUK, Jacqueline de Rojas , President

, President UK Business Angels Association, Jenny Tooth, Chief Executive

Amidst geo-political turbulence, market uncertainty and an emerging new world order of global economic powerhouses, London’s place in the global investor community could be called into question so this event is a must for anyone interested in the sector.

Given the calibre of the speakers, the scale of the event and not-for-profit ethos behind it, the organisers are asking all attendees to pay a small ticket fee of GBP 20 to minimise the number of ‘no-shows’ – the event will very likely be at maximum capacity on the day.

London Digital Signage Week takes place May 8-12, 2017 and as with its counterpart in New York, the week is for anyone involved with digital signage and interested in retail, employee communications, smart cities, digital out of home and of course digital signage!