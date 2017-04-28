« Brian Diver joins @Civiqscapes
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • BI-LINGUAL TECHNICAL SALESPERSON
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – European Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £35000 – £50000 Per Annum £35k basic £50k OTE plus car allowance
  • BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER (VENDOR)
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Frankfurt or Home office in Germany
    Area Germany, Europe
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Video Conferencing Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – European Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £42000 – £65000 Per Annum Euros 42k plus comms 65k OTE + Euros 8
  • AV BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CONSULTANT
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location M62 corridor
    Area West Yorkshire, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visua lSales – Corporate Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £25000 – £50000 Per Annum £25k-£30k pa. basic £50k OTE uncapped

