Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Brian Diver has joined CIVIQ Smartscapes as Chief Revenue Officer. He will be responsible for coordinating all revenue generation activities for the company and implementing best practices for sales strategy and processes.

Brian brings to CIVIQ over 25 years of experience leading revenue growth programs for companies and brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the municipal government sector both domestically and internationally. Throughout his career, he has focused on building organizations that have built long-term productive client relationships across varied industries including government, transit, education, consumer products, and retail. Fundamental to Brian’s success with customers, has been his ability to negotiate and execute strategic alliances with solution partners to bring the best the market has to offer in solving critical issues for clients

Prior to CIVIQ, Brian has successfully grown several companies as a C-level executive and was most recently the Chief Operating Officer at Certive where he led business development and acquisition activities.

In his role at CIVIQ, he will support the company’s rapid growth and deployments in cities, entertainment venues, retail complexes and universities.