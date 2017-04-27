Andrew Neale

InfoComm International, the trade association representing the commercial audiovisual industry worldwide, and the AV User Group, a nonprofit organization of AV and technology managers and end users, have agreed to collaborate on initiatives to increase AV industry awareness among enterprise decision-makers and foster stronger relationships between the companies and professionals that build AV solutions and the businesses and institutions that operate and benefit from them.

As part of its strategic plan, InfoComm has made it a priority to act as a catalyst for market growth, in part by creating greater awareness of the AV industry in various customer verticals. The AV User Group represents an existing community of AV customers and decision-makers, providing a forum for the discussion of technologies, best practices and standards among AV end users.

Terry Friesenborg, Chief Global Officer, InfoComm International told us “Bringing our two associations together is a natural way of creating an ongoing dialog about the power of AV solutions to create positive outcomes for users,” said “We look forward to engaging worldwide with the AV User Group to better understand and promote the implementation, trends and benefits of AV technology in a variety of organizations.”

InfoComm and the AV User Group have agreed to promote each other’s efforts in various ways, including through online resources for collecting expert insight and discussing topics of interest, and to host and/or participate in new and existing InfoComm and AV User Group activities around the world. InfoComm will sponsor and present at AV User Group events; AV User Group will work with InfoComm on networking events for end users at select trade shows.

Owen Ellis, Chairman, AV User Group said “The AV User Group is ideally positioned to become a home for the enterprise decision-makers that InfoComm is seeking to engage through its outreach,” said “With our events in London, New York, Hong Kong and elsewhere, plus opportunities to collaborate with InfoComm at the InfoComm trade show in North America and Integrated Systems Europe, we see outstanding potential for working together internationally to raise the level of conversation about what’s possible through audiovisual experiences.”

The agreement between InfoComm and the AV User Group runs through 2019.