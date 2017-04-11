Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Registration is now open for this FREE Future Cities Catapult Lunchtime Lecture taking place during London Digital Signage Week and featuring Clear Channel UK CEO, Justin Cochrane (shown below with tree).

At this event, Justin will share the New World Payphones vision, including: –

Upgrading ageing telephone boxes on our high streets for the 21st Century

Breathing life back into a ‘classic’ design

Planting hundreds of trees in local urban areas for every phone box upgraded

Making streets better (and leaving a lasting legacy for the public)

As regular readers will know, payphones in London are quickly becoming a relic of the pre-digital age, with many vandalised, desecrated and no longer fit for purpose. With this in mind, New World Payphones, owned by ClearChannel UK, is on a mission to transform urban spaces across the country.

The event takes place at Urban Innovation Centre, One Sekforde Street London EC1R 0BE on Wednesday May 10, 2017 between 13:00-14:00.

Registration can be found here.

#ff @clearchannelUK @uic_uk @futurecitiescat