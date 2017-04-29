Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

We saw a few raised eyebrows when we announced that the first ever Global Digital Signage Conference was scheduled to take place during London Digital Signage Week.

We called it ‘Global‘ because we were able to attract speakers to fly in from the USA, Canada, Italy and Cambridge – we also knew, based on past experience, that the event would appeal to a much larger European group but in reality, little did we know that it would attract such a wide global audience.

With a little over a week and a half to go, we already have attendees signed up from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Lebanon, Netherlands, Singapore, and most recently Zimbabwe BUT if we look at the current attendance figures across all of the events that week, then we can add in Norway, Denmark, P oland, Spain, Sweden, South Africa and New Zealand.

Now that’s what we call Global!

London Digital Signage Week takes place May 8-12, 2017 and as with its counterpart in New York, the week is for anyone involved with digital signage and interested in retail, employee communications, smart cities, digital out of home and of course digital signage!