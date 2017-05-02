Maddie Cotterill

JCDecaux has added two new digital Towers in the affluent west London Corridor. These new locations deliver 3.8 million viewed impressions every week driving scale and reach in the Extra-Large OOH sector.

Spencer Berwin, Co-chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux, told us “The A40 Tower and West Cross Tower are the next step in our Extra-Large digital tower expansion across London. The Towers demonstrate our promise to the market to build the best locations, the best quality screens and deliver a brand safe environment. These towers will further strengthen our position as the market leader in terms of digital impressions, and enable our clients to showcase their brands on our high impact HD quality digital channel.”

Situated near the Westfield London Shopping Centre on two of the most important routes in London, the A40 ‘wealth corridor’ and the West Cross Route, JCDecaux continues to build a high quality channel of communication. The Channel now delivers 25 million viewed impressions across 11 Towers and 16 screens in West London. The A40 links affluent commuters including Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire with central London. The A40 Tower and West Cross Tower, deliver 10mm pixel digital screens for HD quality display providing a rich canvas for brands.