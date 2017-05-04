Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced this week that it has added another company to its global membership roster with the addition of Displayce. Based in France, Displayce offers advertisers a programmatic platform for creating and running geolocated and contextualized digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA told us “The importance of programmatic to the growth of our industry is being recognized not just here in the U.S., but around the globe as well. Displayce was one of the first to seize the opportunity and as a result has established itself as a leader in the space. We look forward to working with them on advancing the programmatic evolution.”

Those folks attending London Digital Signage Week which starts Monday May 8, 2017 will be able to meet Laure Malergue, founder of Displayce who is attending The DailyDOOH Media Summit and the Programmatic Buying & Marketplace Workshop on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

The DPAA has continually proven itself to be a business accelerator and concierge/consultant for members, who enjoy numerous benefits. These include admission to quarterly “mini summit” meetings with ad industry and DPB/DOOH leaders; access to an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification; publication discounts; an opportunity to participate in media partnerships; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign; and more.

Founded by Laure Malergue in 2014, Displayce is a programmatic platform for creating and running geolocated and contextualized DOOH campaigns. Specializing in the digital conversion of digital out-of-home, Displayce expands the playing field for agencies and advertisers by allowing them to buy indoor and outdoor advertising in an automated and targeted way. Nearly a dozen DOOH networks currently use Displayce for selling programmatic inventory, forming a vast network of more than 30,000 digital posters and an opportunity of 22 million contacts a day.