Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Vector Media this week announced that Marc Borzykowski has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1. In addition to serving as the company’s COO since 2014, Marc Borzykowski has held various other leadership roles at the Company since 2005, and will become the Company’s second CEO in its 20-year history. Bill Schwartz, Vector’s founder and former CEO will continue to serve on the Company’s board of advisors and will remain available to Marc Borzykowski and the company as part of this planned succession.



Bill Schwartz told us “I believe that Marc is uniquely suited to lead Vector Media forward” said Mr. Schwartz. “Since joining Vector in 2005, Marc has played an instrumental part in the Company’s success, taking on increasingly larger roles in our organization, and has been a key architect of our growth strategy. He is a proven leader who has built great teams, developed and executed value enhancing strategies and demonstrated a keen ability to anticipate industry changes. His track record at Vector demonstrates he possesses the foresight and leadership to execute on the Company’s plans and I look forward to watching him succeed.”

Vector Media was founded in 1998, and specializes in large-format transit advertising, traditional Out-of-Home media and the creation of interactive brand experiences. The company’s current inventory of over 20,000 Out-of-Home faces includes bulletins, street furniture and over 6,000 transit advertising faces, including double decker buses, airport shuttles, custom route coach vehicles, trolleys, and the Hampton Jitney. Vector Media maintains the only double-decker advertising network in North America, which includes inventory in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, DC, Houston, Miami, San Diego, San Antonio, Phoenix, Austin and Dallas. Vector’s rapidly growing experiential division, VM2, integrates the company’s Out-of-Home assets and other capabilities into the creation of dynamic brand experiences.