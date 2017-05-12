Maddie Cotterill

Former Clear Channel UK CMO Sarah Speake has joined Truphone as interim Global Marketing Director.

Truphone describe themselves as the world’s first unified global mobile network – pioneering one global SIM that instantly becomes local wherever you go.

Sarah was a breath of fresh air to the UK out of home industry when Clear Channel UK recruited her as its Chief Marketing Officer back in January 2015. Before that Sarah worked for ITV and Google as strategic marketing director.