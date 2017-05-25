Maddie Cotterill

JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris:DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced this week that it has won the 15-year street furniture contract of Guayaquil (population: 2.7 million), Ecuador’s business capital and main harbour city.

This exclusive contract covers the design, conception, installation, management, maintenance and advertising operation of 126 advertising bus shelters, 131 bus stops and 131 CIPs that will equip the first two dedicated bus lanes.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very pleased to have won the Guayaquil street furniture contract and to do business in Ecuador for the first time. Winning this concession demonstrates once again our commitment to beautifying urban environments and our ability to innovate in order to meet the needs of cities and citizens. As a key step in our regional development, this strategic contract consolidates our leadership in outdoor advertising in Latin America by adding to our portfolio an expanding city with untapped potential. We are convinced that our high-quality furniture will fully integrate into the urban environment and become a showcase of our ability to roll out the most innovative technologies and the most creative formats for the greater benefit of cities, citizens, advertisers and their brands.”

JCDecaux has developed a line of modern and elegant bus shelters in three sizes to adapt to various sidewalk widths. The furniture has been designed in response to Guayaquil’s unique climate constraints, including intense heat and heavy rainfall, and will be Wi-Fi-equipped. In accordance with JCDecaux’s business model, all furniture and services will be funded by the 514 2m² back-lit panels bus shelters and CIPs.

Jaime Nebot, Mayor of Guayaquil, said: “For more than a year, the Municipal Transport Agency has been implementing an ambitious plan to reorganise the city’s public transport system. The conventional bus route plan is part of the urban renewal policy that city workers and I have been tirelessly carrying out for 17 years now. We have completely reworked our bus routes, instituted fines for passengers who get on and off buses between bus stops, and begun work on two dedicated bus lanes. It is a great honour for Guayaquil and all Guayaquileños to have attracted an international player to our city and to be able to count on the experience of the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide to install and manage the bus shelters and bus stops of our new conventional public transport system.”

JCDecaux also has first preference to obtain the ad concessions of bus shelters for the next nine dedicated bus lanes that are currently under construction and expected to be brought into service in the next few months. These bus lanes will ultimately provide advertisers with high-impact coverage of the city.

Under this new contract, JCDecaux will be opening its 15th Latin American subsidiary and become the first international outdoor advertising group in Ecuador. With a footprint in 42 of the 50 “Best Latin American Cities to do Business In” (Source: America Economia Journal 2016), JCDecaux continues to expand and strengthen its n°1 position in outdoor advertising in the region.