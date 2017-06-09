Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Former NanoLumens superstar Rick Bortles has joined Sansi North America (SNA), a leading manufacturer of custom LED displays and lighting solutions, who have now opened a new branch office to expand its North America channel operations.

The new channel division will be based in Atlanta, Georgia. Rick Bortles will manage the channel and the Atlanta office.

Rick Bortles who’s official role with SNA will be Vice President, North America Channels told us “I’m very excited to join SNA as they have experienced explosive growth in North America and have such a great team assembled. SNA has a full suite of indoor and outdoor LED display products, and our channel division will be responsible for supporting several current SNA partners along with the addition of a select number of best-in-breed industry partners. I can’t wait to get started.”

The channel division allows SNA and its technology experts to connect with various industry specialists, including commercial A/V integrators, key consultants, value-add software solution partners and other strategic relationships. In addition to facilitating sales, the channel also allows SNA to reinforce key relationships through education, training and support.

Dennis Hickey, president of SNA was quoted as saying “We are incredibly excited about the new division, which will help us better service our existing channel partners. The new office will also allow us to greatly expand our reach, putting us in a position to better compete in more markets. Rick’s knowledge of both the channel network and the LED display industry will be invaluable to us and our partners.”

Prior to joining SNA, Bortles was executive vice president of sales for NanoLumens where he was responsible for a direct sales team, an architects and consultants team, along with a global channel team. Previously, he was president and CEO of Elcom, Inc., an embedded computing sales, service and design company with more than 15,000 OEMs worldwide.

In addition to adding Bortles to its team and opening the Atlanta office, SNA has recently announced several other growth areas, including the expansion of its project management and systems teams and other office openings in Knoxville, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Miami, and Mexico City.