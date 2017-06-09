Andrew Neale

ONELAN this week announced its appointment as an NEC strategic software integration partner – from its content, network and device management software, to its meeting room booking solutions – giving access to NEC’s market-leading resources and providing enhanced support to joint customers.

With its proven history as an established leader in digital signage best practice, being consistently ranked as one of the top two commercial display manufacturers in the US, NEC’s focus in key vertical markets aligns directly with ONELAN’s.

Additionally, by applying ONELAN’s multinational experience and credibility – placed 10th in our last ‘Top 25 Digital Signage Vendors report’ – ONELAN has the expertise to support NEC in driving digital signage best practice into the US market.

Jeremy Copp, Chief Executive Officer, ONELAN told us “We’re delighted to have formalized our agreement with NEC, one of the leaders in commercial displays. Our partnership with NEC further enhances our credibility as we continue our impressive growth in the key retail, education and corporate US vertical markets.”

ONELAN also provides support for NEC’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) devices through its enterprise CMS software and high-performance media player solutions.

Rich Ventura, Vice President of Business Development, NEC Display also told us “We see great synergies between our two organizations. Both organizations deliver global digital signage solutions as well as have strategic vertical market focuses.”

If you are attending #Infocomm17 next week, ONELAN will be exhibiting on booth #521. NEC Display Solutions will be in booth #1600.