Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

A number of the big digital signage software vendors will be in Orlando this week at #InfoComm17, either joining their North American partners or exhibiting in their own right.

NDS will be supporting BTX Technologies, booth 3901 and ICS Technology, booth 4354, promoting PADS4, their data-driven digital signage software. You will also find them at the LG Electronics USA, booth 1626 as a WebOS Smart Signage Platform partner to support LG’s embedded System-on-Chip (SoC) displays (with a dedicated native app included in PADS4 they support the HTML5 based platform enabling LG customers to set up cost-effective and time-saving signage solutions)

ONELAN will be exhibiting on their own booth #521 and the NEC Display Solutions booth #1600.

Scala have their own stand #211

Signagelive will be supporting their partners ADI Global Distribution on booth #743 and at the LG Electronics USA, booth 1626 as a WebOS Smart Signage Platform partner