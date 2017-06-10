Maddie Cotterill

oOh!media’s digital content strategy takes its next step

In line with its strategy to engage audiences and deliver an integrated offline and online presence for advertisers to reach their audiences, oOh!media has told us that its Hijacked content platform will be re-launched as Uni Junkee.

oOh! Chief Executive Officer Brendon Cook told us “Three years ago we launched Hijacked that set us on a strategic direction placing content and audience connection as the key differentiator to our digital strategy and one that has delivered huge value for entire oOh! business.

“Today is an exciting step in the evolution of content as part of the Out Of Home sector and one that we believe will further benefit advertisers that want to reach the youth audience and in particular millennials and Gen Zs.

“Hijacked has successfully been growing its university audiences through the publishing of entertaining and informative content about issues affecting students.

“We now see it as a natural step to take the pioneering work Hijacked did with University students and put it into the Junkee stable.

“This will not only enable us to elevate the University offering by drawing on Junkee’s expertise in creating content designed specifically to engage hard to reach audiences, but create a new touch point for the Junkee brand among younger audiences as they enter tertiary education.”

Hijacked, created by oOh!media in 2014 to provide a platform for advertisers to connect with the hard to reach University students, amplified the online content written by students for students across oOh!’s digital screens on University Campuses across the country.

Under the guidance of Managing Editor, Lisa Omagari, and Editor, Lauren Piggott, the platform has continued to drive increased readership, which over the past year has been further accelerated as they have benefited from Junkee’s expertise in youth publishing.

In the last month alone, Hijacked achieved its strongest result on record with more than 195,000 sessions, 133,000 users and 228,000 page views.

Junkee Media Chief Executive Office Neil Ackland said “Hijacked was a real trail blazer in utilising online and Out Of Home to target audiences and build a community through combining two powerful mediums. Like Hijacked, Uni Junkee will provide content through a student lens.

“We recently announced new areas of Junkee based around interests like Music, Video and Politics, and we will be adding student specific content from Uni Junkee that we know the audience will love.

“The need for content to live both on and off platform in this age is paramount. Uni Junkee will also be amplified to 1.3m students across 106 campuses nationally on Locate by oOh!’s Study network, and through social channels for Uni Junkee and other Junkee titles.”

Junkee media is Australia’s leading youth digital publisher and Australia’s smartest and most original pop culture title. Junkee goes beyond the headline to give young Australians a fresh take on what’s going in their world. From movies to politics, TV to tech and everything in-between, Junkee covers a broad spectrum of topics from the things that really matter to the things that don’t.

The re-launched platform, will go live on July 17, 2017.