Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel Airports, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., has announced that the Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) has awarded it a five-year contract with a five-year extension option to provide a cutting edge digital media program.

The new advertising network will allow national and regional advertisers to reach a diverse passenger base travelling through MTJ. Clear Channel Airports has been the out of home (OOH) advertising provider to MTJ since 2000 and Clear Channel Airports will begin installing the new digital media program August 1, 2017.

Montrose is located in south-western Colorado, and is well known for its regional recreational areas. With Telluride Ski Resort 65 scenic miles to the south and Crested Butte Ski Resort less than 93 scenic miles to the northeast, MTJ serves as the gateway to skiing in southwest Colorado. Montrose is a historic Colorado town on the beautiful Western Slope of the Rocky Mountains, perfect for year-round outdoor adventure. Black Canyon National Park, the crown jewel of all Montrose attractions, combines spectacular views with a satisfying menu of activities ranging from hiking to rock climbing.

For the new advertising program, CCA will invest in new digital LCD screens, located in MTJ’s baggage claim area. Other elements of this innovative advertising network include:

Large format static Tension Fabric Displays in Baggage Claim;

Window Cling wraps at the exit/entrance of Terminal;

Suspended circular Tension Fabric Display in Main Terminal

Consolidated Brochure Rack

Lloyd Arnold, Director of Aviation, MTJ said “We are excited to continue our partnership with Clear Channel Airports,” said“Their team has provided both national and regional brands with innovative and exciting advertising solutions that truly impact our passengers as they’re traveling through our airport. We look forward to more of their exceptional service and deepening our 10-plus year relationship.”

Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports told us “For over 10 years, Montrose Regional Airport has been an incredibly valuable partner to us and we are delighted to extend our contract with their team,” said “MTJ offers brands a great foundation with its year-round thriving tourism industry and strong economy and we are looking forward to creating exciting advertising experiences for their travelers with their team.”