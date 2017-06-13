Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Scala, Inc., will demonstrate the value of using digital engagement to drive business objectives, focusing on solutions and experiences for healthcare, corporate communications, education and retail at #InfoComm17.

Digital experiences in booth #211 will highlight how Scala, as part of the STRATACACHE family of digital solutions companies, has an extended portfolio of capabilities, tools, services and industry expertise, which complement Scala’s 30 years of digital signage leadership. Discussions in the booth will include benefits of collaboration and partnership across the STRATACACHE brands, which at #InfoComm17 are featured in solutions from Optika and Real Digital Media.

“We have this unique ability within the digital signage industry to exceed the customer expectations of any digital project by reaching across the STRATACACHE brands. We leverage each other’s capabilities, tools and expertise,” said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. “In the InfoComm booth, we have experts from multiple STRATACACHE brands, but conversations will focus on the project’s objectives and successful outcome, not the complexities of how we tackle it.”

Booth highlights include:

Scala Step Challenge : This interactive solution encourages gamification of a healthy workplace environment, leveraging and displaying fitness tracker information in real time. InfoComm attendees are invited to join in the fun, signing up for the contest at scala.com/InfoComm2017 or in the Scala booth, and a daily prize will be awarded to the visitor with the highest total step count.

: This interactive solution encourages gamification of a healthy workplace environment, leveraging and displaying fitness tracker information in real time. InfoComm attendees are invited to join in the fun, signing up for the contest at scala.com/InfoComm2017 or in the Scala booth, and a daily prize will be awarded to the visitor with the highest total step count. Smart Fitness Advisor : The Smart Mannequin for retail has been adapted to become an interactive solution for engaging audiences in any wellness environment. When a visitor touches points on a mannequin, which is equipped with sensor-embedded clothing, a nearby screen displays health and fitness tips that correlate to that area.

: The Smart Mannequin for retail has been adapted to become an interactive solution for engaging audiences in any wellness environment. When a visitor touches points on a mannequin, which is equipped with sensor-embedded clothing, a nearby screen displays health and fitness tips that correlate to that area. Outdoor Digital Menu Board : Designed with anti-glare protective glass and equipped to withstand the harshest environments, the outdoor digital menu boards on display show how you can advance the drive-thru experience, reliably displaying content in any outdoor setting.

: Designed with anti-glare protective glass and equipped to withstand the harshest environments, the outdoor digital menu boards on display show how you can advance the drive-thru experience, reliably displaying content in any outdoor setting. Business Collaborate Series : This solution focuses on interactive ideation, highlighting the power of Optika’s ultra-HD touchscreen displays, featuring stylus/finger differentiation with pressure detection, when used with Bluescape’s visual collaborative workspace.

: This solution focuses on interactive ideation, highlighting the power of Optika’s ultra-HD touchscreen displays, featuring stylus/finger differentiation with pressure detection, when used with Bluescape’s visual collaborative workspace. Informational Podium: Available for valet parking, host stands and lecterns, visual communications are extended in this solution from Real Digital Media, driving messages that entice, inform and engage visiting patrons or passersby looking to enter your venue.

Additional booth experiences, and new to the #InfoComm17 audience, are the Connected Cafe featuring self-ordering and integrated payment, Interactive Fitting Room highlighting “click and ship” functionality, and the quick-start Meeting Room Scheduler application. Optika will also be featured in the FlatFrog booth #3975, demonstrating InGlass™ Technology in direct bond on a 65” display. The direct bond enables best writing angle experience with perfect clarity.