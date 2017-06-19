Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

JCDecaux has strengthened its London Digital Network (LDN) with 40 new free-standing digital screens in the London Borough of Bromley.

The new contract, previously held by Clear Channel, was awarded to JCDecaux after a competitive tender by Bromley Council and includes the digital upgrade of prime advertising locations in the town centre, with additional new locations to be agreed following Bromley’s extensive high street improvement work, and links the digital offer in the Glades mall with other key sites in Bromley centre including Bromley South station.

Spencer Berwin, Co-Chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux, told us “This 10-year contract in the London Borough of Bromley reaffirms our commitment to making London the global showcase for Digital Out-of-Home and our goal of doubling the number of digital viewed impressions by the end of the year. As one of London’s top 20 Retail Zones, the Borough of Bromley’s prime location allows us to further strengthen our position as leader in digital Out-of-Home while giving advertisers a great opportunity to reach a broad audience.”

40 screens will be installed in the borough, with the majority of them located in central Bromley, one of London’s top 20 Retail Zones with over half a billion pounds annual spend (Source: CACI). These new sites will continue JCDecaux’s LDN roll out and support the goal of reaching #onebillioneyeballs by the end of 2017.