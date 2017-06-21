Maddie Cotterill

Vyoma Media has joined the Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA). Vyoma, based in India engages with more than 120 million consumers per month with curated programming shown at ticket counter screens in railway stations across the country.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA told us “Vyoma Media has created a vibrant network of screens that reach a captive audience with an average dwell time of 15 minutes– a great recipe for success in the digital out-of-home space. As a leader in out-of-home technology and monitoring, Vyoma has much to contribute to our collective efforts to grow the DOOH sector.”

Shoumitro Goswami, Chief Operating Officer, Vyoma Media, said, “Barry and his team at DPAA are doing a great job in leading the charge to increase revenue for our industry, and we are excited about becoming a part of this effort.”

Vyoma Media is India’s leading out-of-home digital media solutions company. Its network encompasses more than 2,100 screens at railway ticket counters in 14 states across the country and the company has plans to expand reach across markets and demographics with a focus on the transit space.