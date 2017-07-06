« Vivo & @JCDecauxGlobal Rollout Brazilian #SmallCells Network
NanoLumens Puts Lawsuit Against Gable Signs & Graphics On Hold

Andrew Neale

NanoLumens has announced that it has put its patent infringement lawsuit against Gable Signs & Graphics, Inc. on hold so that the parties can engage in discussions. NanoLumens filed a dismissal, without prejudice, of the suit yesterday.

A few weeks ago NanoLumens filed patent infringement lawsuits against PixelFLEX, of Nashville, Tennessee; InFiLED USA, of Marietta, Georgia; DetaiLED Solutions, of Marietta, Georgia; and Gable Company, of Baltimore, Maryland.


