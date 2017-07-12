Tristan Cotterill

Outdoor Advertising Convention is India’s foremost OOH industry platform for knowledge sharing, business-to-business meetings, and exhibition of digital technologies, media and materials and it returns to the vibrant city of Mumbai July 28-29, 2017.

The 13th OAC 2017 takes place at the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai.

We note that Primesight CEO Naren Patel is one of the speakers, speaking on the topic of ‘How digital technologies, automation are driving OOH growth’.