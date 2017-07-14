Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We’d heard at #Infocomm17 in Orlando that Laura Davis-Taylor was likely moving on from MaxMedia and now we know that her and fellow ex-MaxMedia VP of Strategy Ed King have formed ‘High Street, a Retail Experience Collective’ click here for their website.

You can contact them at ldt@highstreetx.com and ed@highstreetx.com respectively.

Also in the retail consultancy / guru space we hear that recently anointed Infocomm Digital Signage Fellow Manolo Almagro is moving on from TPN Retail. The rumour is he is moving to some form of stealth startup.