Maddie Cotterill

Geopath, the not-for-profit with a mission to provide state-of-the-art audience location measurement to the out-of-home industry, this week announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Joining the board are : –

Joel Braswell , Senior Manager Connections Planning at Coca-Cola North America, is a seasoned digital media strategist, with high level planning experience and expert understanding of how to successfully deliver branded experiences to the industry’s most recognized brands. Prior to Coca-Cola North America, Joel was an Associate Director of Media at AT&T and spent time at Turner.

Rick Newcomer , Executive Vice President of Sales at Signal Outdoor Advertising, has served over 30 years in advertising sales and sales management. Prior to joining the Signal Outdoor Advertising team over 15 years ago, delivering customer-focused sales conversations that achieve real results for leading out of home advertising properties including Lamar Advertising and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Jim Moravec, General Partner at Stott Outdoor Advertising, has decades of experience in the out-of-home industry, providing quality exposure to his client's and was instrumental in elevating Stott as the dominant billboard company in Butte County, California. Currently, Jim is in his 27th year with the company.

In addition to guiding Geopath’s direction and promoting the organization across the OOH industry, the Directors will also provide guidance on the development of the organization’s new measurement system – known as the Geopath Insight Suite. This state-of-the-art system provides robust insights into the out-of-home industry with a universal and unified methodology. New data from the system and user-friendly software are being released periodically throughout 2017, leading up to its official launch in early 2018.

Kym Frank, President of Geopath told us “We’re honored to have Joel, Rick and Jim join our Board of Directors. They will add valuable industry knowledge and fresh perspectives to Geopath. Individually and collectively they’ve achieved much success in their careers, and have repeatedly demonstrated they have the vision and expertise to guide us as we embrace new technology, bigger data, and the rapidly changing out of home ecosystem.”

Founded in 1933, Geopath is the industry standard that powers a smarter OOH marketplace through state-of-the art audience location measurement, deep insights, and innovative market research. The organization is headquartered in New York and governed by a tripartite board comprised of advertisers, agencies, and media companies spanning the entire United States.