Andrew Neale

This year, as well as TIDE, an Immersive Technology Pavilion and a new Center Stage, located on the exhibit floor, #InfoComm17 has an Emerging Trends Day (Tuesday, June 13) where AV industry thought leaders will showcase case studies and real-world AV solutions to customers’ enterprise technology challenges.

Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, Senior Vice President of Expositions, InfoComm International told us “Through Emerging Trends Day and Center Stage, InfoComm 2017 attendees will see how audiovisual technology is creating remarkable solutions and customer outcomes. Along with our TIDE conference, plus a variety of new sessions added to our regular education offerings, attendees will gain fresh context for all the new products that will be on display from 1,000 exhibitors.”

Emerging Trends Day will kick off with Pete Putman, CTS, of ROAM Consulting, who will provide his popular, annual forecast of future trends in the pro-AV industry. Next, Dr. S. Ann Earon, President of Telemanagement Resources International, will moderate a series of 30-minute briefings with the nine 2017 Emerging Trends Fellows.

The fellows and their topics for discussion are (in scheduled order of appearance):

Mike Sinclair, Vice President/Owner, Audio Incorporated

Microphones and Audio Processing

Joel Silver, President, Imaging Science Foundation Inc.

Display Technology

Manolo Almagro, Managing Director, Innovations, TPN

Digital Signage

Hope Roth, CTS, Lead Programmer, Riordan Brothers Integration

Control Systems

David Danto, Director of Emerging Technology/Principal Consultant, IMCCA/Dimension Data

UC, Videoconferencing and Huddle Rooms

Irwin Lazar, Vice President and Service Director, Nemertes Research

Workstream and Team Chat Solutions (Slack, Spark, Microsoft Teams)

Tim Banting, Principal Analyst, Collaboration and Communications, GlobalData

Collaboration Using Apps and APIs

Brent Kelly, President and Principal Analyst, KelCor Inc.

The Cloud and XaaS

Ira Weinstein, Senior Analyst and Partner, Wainhouse Research

Monitoring and Managed Services

IMCCA will formally recognize the Emerging Trends Fellows at its State of Collaboration Lunch and Learn, to be held the following day, June 14.

Carol Zelkin, Executive Director of IMCCA said “We’re looking forward to presenting the Emerging Trends Day program we’ve been developing with InfoComm,” said “Our fellows will provide extraordinary insight into the rapidly changing world of collaboration we live and work in. Knowledge sharing and meeting new industry professionals is what InfoComm is all about.”

The Emerging Trends Day is part of the InfoComm’s expanded Seminar and Workshop Package. For 2017, package programming starts on Tuesday and runs through Friday. It includes Emerging Trends Day and InfoComm’s regular training programs, plus the Standards Plenary, all Manufacturers’ Training, new solution-selling courses, the digital signage sessions from Invidis Consulting, and more. At #InfoComm16, more than 2,500 attendees opted for the package, which allows them to pay one price for unlimited access to education sessions.