Andrew Neale

Sansi North America (SNA) Displays have provided two S|Video LED displays for Norfolk’s revitalized Waterside District – located in the heart of Norfolk’s central business district and next to the city’s world-class waterfront along the banks of the Elizabeth River, Waterside District is the area’s newest dining and entertainment experience.

We understand that as part of the display project, SNA Displays manufactured and supplied two large LED displays which were installed onto separate, custom-built towers placed at opposite ends of the venue’s property. Both exterior video screens employ a 10 mm pixel pitch and utilize surface-mount device (SMD) pixel packaging technology. Each display measures 22’10” high by 15’8” wide and has a resolution of 696 pixels high by 480 pixels wide.

Jason Helton, executive vice president for SNA Displays told us “This was an interesting and rewarding project for us. Originally, a competitor was awarded this contract but was unable to fulfill its obligations and meet the production and installation deadline. The client reached out to us for help and, with very little notice, we were able to complete the project in time for the venue’s highly-publicized grand opening festivities. Sansi stepped in to handle the situation for a client in need of support.”

Rasool Sayed, SNA Display’s project manager for the job, reiterated the challenge in getting the displays installed before Waterside District’s grand opening, “The biggest challenge of this project the tight deadline,” he said. “But, as always, our team delivered quality products on time and with outstanding service. The result is two state-of-the-art LED displays that will help illuminate the city’s revitalized waterfront.”

Other companies involved in the project included Cordish Companies, the real estate development firm, and Sullaway Engineering, a full-service engineering company tasked with handling the screens’ structural engineering.