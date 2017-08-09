Andrew Neale

NanoLumens has announced the market introduction of its new next-generation Nixel Series™ Progressive Meter Displays. The new line of displays is perfect for casino signs, table displays and slot & progressive bonusing meters, according to NanoLumens Vice President of Sales, U.S. West Dave Merlino.

Dave Merlino told us “Our new Progressive Meter Displays quickly and easily transform tired old progressive signage into an eye catching experience. We’re seeing more gaming establishments returning to LED displays because they are brighter and capture the players attention more effectively than standard LCD. This new line of NanoLumens displays speaks directly to the needs of a growing base of customers who are looking for a cost effective way to upgrade the impact of their legacy casino signage.”

NanoLumens’ high-definition technology makes these displays shine bright while still being low-heat, energy efficient, and eco-friendly. Most importantly these displays are direct drop-in replacements for most legacy LED meter standards in the industry. NanoLumens’ low 4mm pixel pitch gives all imagery the utmost clarity, heightening the message and creating a deeper level of customer engagement.

The new NanoLumens Progressive Meter Displays are designed, assembled and supported in the United States and come backed by NanoLumens’ industry-leading unconditional six-year warranty.