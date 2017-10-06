Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Signagelive is seeking, quite a few, enthusiastic and dynamic individuals to join them as they continue to expand globally.

A few of the openings include: –

Sales Support Specialist – Singapore

Sales Engineer – Singapore

Front End Developer – Singapore

Business Development Manager (Major Accounts) – North America

Sales Engineer – North America

We also note that Robert Hansen has been promoted to Director of Sales, Americas and will oversee growth and expansion there supported, we are told by CEO Jason Cremins.

If you are interested in any of these positions then email careers@signagelive.com in the first instance.