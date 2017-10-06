Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief
Signagelive is seeking, quite a few, enthusiastic and dynamic individuals to join them as they continue to expand globally.
A few of the openings include: –
- Sales Support Specialist – Singapore
- Sales Engineer – Singapore
- Front End Developer – Singapore
- Business Development Manager (Major Accounts) – North America
- Sales Engineer – North America
We also note that Robert Hansen has been promoted to Director of Sales, Americas and will oversee growth and expansion there supported, we are told by CEO Jason Cremins.
If you are interested in any of these positions then email
careers@signagelive.com in the first instance.
Follow DailyDOOH