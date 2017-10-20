« James Warburton joins APN Outdoor Group Limited as CEO
This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AV INSTALLATION & SERVICE ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Reading
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Surrey, England
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Service Engineer – Video Conferencing
    Salary £22500 – £28000 Per Annum Negotiable £22k-£28k p.a. + co. vehicl
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21217
  • AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Surrey/West Sussex
    Area Sussex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Design Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Project Manager Manager – Project
    Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum £38k-£40k p.a. plus car allowance & be
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21117
  • AUDIO VISUAL (IFP) CHANNEL SALES
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Greater Manchester.
    Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Lancashire, England Merseyside, England
    Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – Distributor Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £35000 – £55000 Per Annum £35k-£40k basic £55k OTE + car allowan
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21017

