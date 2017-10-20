Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

AV INSTALLATION & SERVICE ENGINEER

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Reading

Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Surrey, England

Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Service Engineer – Video Conferencing

Salary £22500 – £28000 Per Annum Negotiable £22k-£28k p.a. + co. vehicl

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV21217

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location Reading Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Surrey, England Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Service Engineer – Video Conferencing Salary £22500 – £28000 Per Annum Negotiable £22k-£28k p.a. + co. vehicl Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV21217 AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT MANAGER

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Surrey/West Sussex

Area Sussex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England

Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Design Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Project Manager Manager – Project

Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum £38k-£40k p.a. plus car allowance & be

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV21117

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location Surrey/West Sussex Area Sussex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South East, England Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Design Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Project Manager Manager – Project Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum £38k-£40k p.a. plus car allowance & be Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV21117 AUDIO VISUAL (IFP) CHANNEL SALES

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Greater Manchester.

Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Lancashire, England Merseyside, England

Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – Distributor Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales

Salary £35000 – £55000 Per Annum £35k-£40k basic £55k OTE + car allowan

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV21017