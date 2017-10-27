Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Captivate, commercial real estate’s number one digital media amenity, announced today that it has expanded its network in four new cities – Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Tampa – bringing curated digital video content to a total of eight buildings and nearly 70 elevators throughout the new markets.

Captivate has recently launched in premier buildings of each city including the Tampa City Center located in the heart of Tampa’s Central Business District, 222 in Nashville which is an all-new class AA office building, 20 Stanwix Street also referred to as the PNC Center in one of the strongest office leasing markets in the nation and 411 E Wisconsin in Milwaukee, the winner of the TOBY (Outstanding Building of the Year Award) this year. Captivate’s news and entertainment network aims to make tenants happier at work by connecting them to the world outside their office as well as enhance buildings’ status within the industry.

General Manager of Cushman & Wakefield in Tampa, Sandra Ballestra told us “Captivate’s offering of meaningful, engaging content proves to be invaluable as a class A amenity that we can now deliver to our tenants each day. The office professionals in our building are constantly on-the-go and they need to receive vital information as they travel through their workday. Captivate in our building helps tenants keep up with today’s news and our building communication from one trusted source.”

Jeannine Antus, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Sales at Captivate said “We’re excited to expand our footprint and partner with the leading properties in these markets,” said . “Our goal is to bring life to work for these property owners and managers by fundamentally changing the tenant experience and enhancing the property brand through a turnkey and easy-to-own solution.”

Known for its vast network of 12,000 elevator and lobby displays located in 1,800 premier office buildings across North America, Captivate brings life to work as commercial real estate’s number one digital media amenity. Captivate takes tenant satisfaction to new heights by delivering meaningful, engaging information and effective tenant communication to 12 million unique monthly viewers. This Class A service redefines the tenant’s building experience and elevates building status.

Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners and Gannett.