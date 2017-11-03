Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

AV CHANNEL SALES EXECUTIVE

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location England

Area Surrey, England Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England South Yorkshire, England Hertfordshire, UK

Sector SalesSales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – Distributor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales

Salary £32000 – £35000 Per Annum Salary circa £35k basic + uncapped com

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV21817

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location England Area Surrey, England Birmingham, England Warwickshire, England Worcestershire, England South Yorkshire, England Hertfordshire, UK Sector SalesSales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – Distributor Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales Salary £32000 – £35000 Per Annum Salary circa £35k basic + uncapped com Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV21817 AUDIO VISUAL (IFP) CHANNEL SALES

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Greater Manchester.

Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Lancashire, England Merseyside, England

Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – Distributor Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales

Salary £35000 – £55000 Per Annum £35k-£40k basic £55k OTE + car allowan

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV21017

Job Type Permanent Full Time Location Greater Manchester. Area Cheshire, England Greater Manchester, England Lancashire, England Merseyside, England Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – Distributor Sales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales Salary £35000 – £55000 Per Annum £35k-£40k basic £55k OTE + car allowan Currency GBP Start Date ASAP Advertiser AV Jobs Job Ref AV21017 AV INSTALLATION & SERVICE ENGINEER

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Reading

Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Surrey, England

Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Service Engineer – Video Conferencing

Salary £22500 – £28000 Per Annum Negotiable £22k-£28k p.a. + co. vehicle

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV21217