Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Primesight this week announced that it has won the airport advertising contracts for Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton, with plans to invest GBP 1.5 million in upgrading the digital estate and introducing new sites. With the addition of the new five-year contract, Primesight can now help brands reach an audience of 136 million passengers.

The wins put Primesight firmly in the position of number one OOH media owner for airports and means the company now reaches 48% of UK airport audiences.

Primesight will be taking over the contracts for Glasgow and Aberdeen Airports from JCDecaux from January 1, 2018 and Southampton Airport from Eye Airports on April 1, 2018. These wins are a significant addition to Primesight’s existing portfolio of airports which include London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, East Midlands and Bournemouth.

Sarah Parkes, Director of Operations and Development at Primesight old us “We are delighted to have won contracts with Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton Airports allowing Primesight to reach even more travellers and consolidate our position as #1 for Airports. For brands, this is a great opportunity to target a much sought after and growing audience with creative campaigns that can truly take advantage of the airport environment. We look forward to working with the Airports and continuing to expand our portfolio in this sector.”

Francois Bourienne commercial director at AGS airports, the owner of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports, said: “Managing our advertising assets and making the most of what our airports have to offer is an important part of our business. We’re looking forward to working with Primesight to deliver successful advertising campaigns to the millions of passengers who travel through our airports every year.”

AGS Airports is a partnership between Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) established in 2014 to invest in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

As the second largest airport group in the UK, AGS carried almost 15 million passengers in 2016. With 70 airlines serving more than 200 destinations, the Group serves three distinct catchment areas and includes Europe’s busiest commercial heliport at Aberdeen. Approximately 1,000 people are employed across the Group which supports a further 12,000 indirect employees.