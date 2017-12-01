Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Dentons, the world’s leading global law firm, has launched 3D Global Affairs, a comprehensive communications, political, and legal suite offering, as part of an alliance with Definers Public Affairs, a strategic communications and research-consulting firm based in Washington, D.C.

3D Global Affairs will combine Dentons’ capabilities, including law, government affairs, political intelligence and research, crisis and strategic communications with those of Definers into a single campaign-style war room operation to help achieve client’s objectives. This new offering is designed to afford clients a holistic, nimble, and coordinated response to crisis and opportunity alike by removing the silos that exist between traditional communications, legal, and political operations.

3D Global Affairs will provide clients a unique one-stop-shop offering, including:

legal teams for any issue;

governmental relations and lobbying support to shape the environment;

communications and rapid response professionals to direct the narrative;

digital strategy and advertising;

data analytics to gain insights;

campaign-style opposition research to see the angles and form the content to fuel communications narratives;

political intelligence to inform decisions;

critical infrastructure to bring all the teams together to share important information;

regulatory reform advisors;

global reach to shape public affairs debates around the world.

Dentons’ bipartisan Public Policy practice encompasses government affairs and advocacy lawyers and professionals in Washington, D.C. and across the United States. The practice includes a robust federal, state, and local advocacy program; the nation’s largest bipartisan Attorneys General practice; a diplomatic solutions program; a local government solutions program; and Dentons 50, a full-service, 50-state public policy network offering unrivaled access to state capitols. It is coupled with the Firm’s leading Federal Regulatory and Compliance practice that includes lawyers and professionals around the world who navigate the critical intersection of business, law, regulation, policy and politics.

Eric Tanenblatt, who chairs Dentons’ Public Policy practice told us “Joining Dentons’ public policy and advocacy talent with Definers’ battle-tested political and messaging professionals raises the bar for client service in the United States. We’re always looking for ways to expand our client offerings, much as we did in launching the nation’s first 50-state government affairs program with Dentons 50.”

Definers Public Affairs is comprised of leading communications, research, and political professionals who specialize in taking on big fights with cutting edge and aggressive tactics borne out of political campaign experience.

Led by Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign manager Matt Rhoades and former RNC Research Director Joe Pounder, Definers has quickly grown specializing with client expertise managing campaign style war rooms for major tech, healthcare, energy, and other corporate clients in order to distill and deploy public information to build and influence media narratives, particularly when those challenges take on a political bent.

Definers founder Matt Rhoades said “Partnering with Dentons will allow us to bring our politically-oriented research and communications war room system to clients around the globe navigating complex legal and public affairs issues, crises, and threats to their public image. In this very disruptive world, Definers has been involved in some tough fights. We know how to work with the media; influencers and online platforms to apply the principles of campaigns to private sector entities seeking politically minded guidance.”

Definers Public Affairs is a unique consulting firm that translates proven political campaign communications techniques to the corporate, trade association, issue advocacy and public affairs fields. Our approach to messaging and communications is unlike any other in the business. What sets us apart is our focus on high impact research, fact-finding and our ability to rapidly and strategically deploy information to build and influence a media narrative, and provide ammunition for your public affairs, government affairs and public relations campaigns.