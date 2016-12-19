Maddie Cotterill

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), announced this week that it will begin work with its newest partner, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), on December 21, 2016. OUTFRONT’s ON Smart Media Liveboards will start to roll out in Boston in January 2017 as part of a significant deployment throughout the MBTA system. OUTFRONT Media will also manage printed displays across the MBTA’s bus and rail inventory.

In addition, OUTFRONT Media completed the installation of ON Smart Liveboards across 24 additional rail stations in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) metrorail system in Washington, D.C.. This expanded network enables advertisers to target relevant messaging to riders and to earn audience attention through the use of OUTFRONT’s latest technology platform.

Andy Sriubas, OUTFRONT Media’s Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning & Development told us “We’ve seen great momentum in the transit space this year. At OUTFRONT, we expanded our work with WMATA and formed new partnerships with the MBTA and the Valley Transit Authority,. Boston, D.C., and Silicon Valley offer some of the top commuter and audience networks in the U.S. We are grateful to be transforming the transit environment with some of the industry’s top thought leaders at the MBTA, WMATA and VTA.”

The announcement stated that OUTFRONT Media’s partnerships with MBTA and WMATA further strengthen its position as a leader in the integration of digital media and transit passenger communication.

OUTFRONT Media currently sells advertising for over seventy transit authorities in markets including Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, and Miami.