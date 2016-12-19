Andrew Neale

The Posnania Shopping Centre in Poznań, Poland has had a big digital makeover courtesy of SQM Digital Signage Sp. z o.o.

They’ve installed a lot of NEC Display Solutions’ screens (mainly video walls) but also some truly spectacular LED screens: a large elliptical (almost) 100 square metre LED screen suspended in the Atrium and in the Rotunda, and there is a semi-circular LED screen creating an impressive arc, ended with two-side free-standing multimedia totems.

At the parking entrance there are also seven video walls – each equipped with a Kinect device and camera.

It’s all driven by Scala software.