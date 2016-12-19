« Brazil´s Elemidia Chooses @AdMobilize
Boston @OutfrontMediaUS’s ON Smart Media Liveboards Rollout Starts Jan 1 »
 

Posnania Shopping Centre w/ @ScalaInc @SQM_multimedia

Andrew Neale

The Posnania Shopping Centre in Poznań, Poland has had a big digital makeover courtesy of SQM Digital Signage Sp. z o.o.

posnania-shopping-centre-1

They’ve installed a lot of NEC Display Solutions’ screens (mainly video walls) but also some truly spectacular LED screens: a large elliptical (almost) 100 square metre LED screen suspended in the Atrium and in the Rotunda, and there is a semi-circular LED screen creating an impressive arc, ended with two-side free-standing multimedia totems.

At the parking entrance there are also seven video walls – each equipped with a Kinect device and camera.

It’s all driven by Scala software.


This entry was posted on Monday, December 19th, 2016 at 09:43 @446 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 