Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

It used to be that we did CES every other year; an excuse to get in an early visit to Lost Wages, get some sun and be able to boast that we were on top of any technological trends – then it all changed in 2015 when we visited C-Space (in the Aria) at #CES2015 and for a year at least we were hooked and planned to attend every year!

This was the show’s chance to grab the attention of all the media folks, including OOH but at #CES2016 this was so bad we figured we would give the event a complete miss in 2017 and instead we’d head to the east coast of America instead and attend #NRF17.

Most of the regular industry events will be found below; we’ll probably be skipping #Infocomm17 in June – even though Orlando is our favourite locale for this AV event and there are a few new events; some of them like dmexco are a must in our eyes.

London Roadshow, early January 2017

#nrf17, New York, January 14-20, 2017

#ISE2017, Amsterdam, February 7-10, 2017

New York Roadshow, early March 2017

#dse2016, Las Vegas, March 28-31, 2017

London Digital Signage Week, May 8-12, 2017

#LookOut OAAA/GEOPATH 2017 Convention and Expo, New Orleans, May 15-17, 2017

FEPE 58th Congress, Stockholm, June 7-9, 2017

dmexco, Cologne, Germany, September 13-14, 2017

Skift Global Forum, NYC, September 26-27, 2017, New York

New York Digital Signage Week, late October, early November (exact dates TBD)

#SCEWC17 Smart City Expo, Barcelona November 14-16, 2017

The DailyDOOH Gala Awards, London, November 30, 2017

For a full list of industry events including all of those that we are NOT attending see our Industry Event Calendar here)

For those of you who are interested…