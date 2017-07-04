Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has launched a dynamic, digital out-of-home campaign featuring user-generated content and a weather-triggered activation to launch its new #GLOWMO collection.

Devised by OOH and location marketing specialist Posterscope and media agency Cream UK the campaign comprises two creative executions highlighting the performance of the #GLOWMO products, one triggered by weather conditions (high temperatures, low temperatures and rain), and the other featuring a real-time stream of beauty shots from people showing off their use of the Charlotte Tilbury make-up range.

Neil Cunningham, MD of Cream UK, told us “As one of the first ever beauty brands to do dynamic outdoor Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is keen to continue innovating in the category with the #GLOWMO campaign. Achieving a glow moment is possible whatever the weather, so in order to inspire our perfect glow consumer to visit nearby stores and join the ongoing social conversation we launched this dynamic creative in hyper-relevant spaces explicitly designed to adapt to weather and temperature.”

Dan Carey, Business Director at Posterscope, added: “By linking weather data directly to the benefits of the #GLOWMO product range, we have been able to create a smart, engaging DOOH campaign for Charlotte Tilbury. In addition, displaying real-time user-generated content on screens will increase engagement further by bringing endorsement directly from users, which should help to drive both consideration and purchase among existing and potential customers.”



