Next Wednesday, January 11, 2017, Daktronics will be streaming their third episode of their webinar series, ‘Work Smarter with Daktronics‘. It is a six-part series with the purpose of sharing their industry experience with billboard owners and operators about the ins and outs of the digital billboard industry.

Episode 3 will be covering Ad Sales. Their presenter, Chaz Fuhrman, will cover why the method of selling ad space is so effective and how you can implement the methods within your own business. Chaz will also be covering how digital advertising benefits would-be advertisers over more classic options.

