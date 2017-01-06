Andrew Neale

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson will be among the keynote speakers in New York City in a few weeks time as #NRF17 welcomes more than 33,000 industry leaders from around the world for the National Retail Federation’s 106th annual Retail’s BIG Show.

NRF CEO and President Matthew Shay told us “We are thrilled to welcome Sir Richard as our keynote speaker for Retail’s BIG Show. He is an inspiring entrepreneur who is passionate about technology, social change, and growing the business sector. His leadership as an entrepreneur and investor in the business world will give our members a fresh perspective on how to continue growing their companies both, large or small.”

Starting as a retailer in the early 1970’s with a mail-order record business that evolved into Virgin Record Stores, Sir Richard Branson has built a business empire that today comprises nearly 400 companies. At the show, Branson will address ‘Undying Brand Engagement in an Age of Continuous Disruption and Reinvention‘ on the second day of the conference, January 16, 2017, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

The Virgin Group is a leading international investment organization that has grown successful businesses in sectors including mobile telephone, travel and transportation, financial services, leisure and entertainment, and health and wellness. Virgin has created more than 400 branded companies worldwide and employs more than 60,000 people, in over 50 countries, with global branded revenues of $24 billion.

Along with the keynotes, Retail’s BIG show will present a series of speakers and breakout sessions, networking events and an exhibit floor showcasing cutting-edge retail technology. The conference also brings together hundreds of talented young people in a student program to learn about retail careers.