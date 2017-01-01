Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief
If you are going to #ISE2017 this year then your chances to miss the fantastic #AVTweetup event is minimised as the folks over at AVNation are helping to organise not one but two informal networking events!!
As regular readers will know, the #AVTweetup began as an opportunity for #AVTweeps in the audio visual industry who have connected on social media to meet in person, network, and talk about what’s new on the InfoComm show floor.
What started as a (small) group meeting at a lobby bar has become the top social media and networking event held at InfoComm, ISE, and CEDIA shows.
Polycom and HDBaseT are the very kind hosts of these two events: –
Tuesday, February 7th
5:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Hall: 11
Stand: 11-A117 (Polycom)
Wednesday, February 8th
4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Hall: 5
Stand: 50S85 (HDBaseT Alliance)
Cocktails and light appetizers will be served. Everyone is welcome, so please stop by BUT do please register in advance here first!
#ff @AVNationTV
Follow DailyDOOH