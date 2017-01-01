Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

If you are going to #ISE2017 this year then your chances to miss the fantastic #AVTweetup event is minimised as the folks over at AVNation are helping to organise not one but two informal networking events!!

As regular readers will know, the #AVTweetup began as an opportunity for #AVTweeps in the audio visual industry who have connected on social media to meet in person, network, and talk about what’s new on the InfoComm show floor.

What started as a (small) group meeting at a lobby bar has become the top social media and networking event held at InfoComm, ISE, and CEDIA shows.

Polycom and HDBaseT are the very kind hosts of these two events: –

Tuesday, February 7th

5:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Hall: 11

Stand: 11-A117 (Polycom)

Wednesday, February 8th

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Hall: 5

Stand: 50S85 (HDBaseT Alliance)

Cocktails and light appetizers will be served. Everyone is welcome, so please stop by BUT do please register in advance here first!