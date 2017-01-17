« Dusty’s Outdoor Media Acquires Moore Outdoor Media

#NRF17 @GoogleCloud Vision API Demo @GCPEmotobooth 4333

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

At #NRF17 Google had a really good stand with some far-out, and some not so far-out technology applicable for retail and advertising. They also had a super charming booth crew who were on of the most friendly and approachable at the show.

One part of their stand included a ‘GCP Emotobooth’.

You stood in front of a camera and were asked to show four emotions; Happy, Sad, Anger, Surprise.

Four pictures were then taken…

_photo0 copy

_photo1 copy

_photo2 copy

_photo3 copy

The system, using the @GoogleCloud Vision API, then analysed your emotions and gave you a success rating; HIGHLY LIKELY through to HIGHLY UNLIKELY.

As far as we could see it worked rather well, analysing the acting abilities of participants correctly.


This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 14:50 @659 and is filed under Scuttlebut. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 