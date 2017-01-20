Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Big Outdoor, LLC this week announced that Bob Johns has been named Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Big Outdoor is a portfolio company of SunTx Capital Partners, LP.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Bob Johns will work closely with Big Outdoor’s management team to leverage the Company’s diverse portfolio of iconic Out of Home assets – bringing consumers and brands together on multiple levels. Mr. Johns will be based out of the Company’s New York office and travel extensively to key market locations.

He brings over twenty years of experience across real estate, media, sales management and business development to Big Outdoor. He joins Big Outdoor from Sensory Interactive, a leading digital signage consulting firm, where he served as Director of Revenue Management and Strategy. While with Sensory Interactive, Mr. Johns worked closely with real estate owners / developers across the United States to recognize the value of existing and new signage opportunities, and negotiated marketing partnerships to maximize the long-term revenue potential of signage assets.

Brad Berkley, CEO of Big Outdoor, told us “On behalf of our entire organization, I am delighted to welcome Bob to our executive team. Bob is a seasoned industry veteran with outstanding expertise in the signage industry. As our Chief Revenue Officer, he will play a crucial role in driving continued growth for the Company.”

“Over the last 6 years, Big Outdoor has established itself as a premier and fully integrated outdoor advertising company. Our recent projects reflect Big Outdoor’s core strategy of working hand-in-hand with real estate partners to develop innovative advertising opportunities for brands at prime advertising locations in leading cities across the United States. We look forward to announcing a series of new partnerships and high-profile engagements in the months to come.”

Prior to Sensory Interactive, Bob Johns worked at Outfront Media (formerly CBS Outdoor) for fifteen years in numerous positions, responsible for sales management, revenue growth, market operations and asset development. Most recently, he served as Outfront’s Vice President of National Sales/General Manager, where he managed relationships with national media agencies and brand marketers while overseeing the New York market. He began his career with global media agency Carat. He attended the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College, graduating with a degree in Television and Radio.

With offices in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, Big Outdoor has established itself as a fully integrated, privately-held outdoor advertising company. Its primary focus is to build relationships with key real estate partners while enhancing the value of their properties through highly visible advertising solutions.