Kinetic Worldwide, WPP’s global, contextual specialist, announced this week that it has appointed Michael Lieberman as its new Chief Strategy Officer, North America.

Michael Lieberman will be charged with accelerating the overall growth and client service agenda set forth by the organization. He will be based out of the agency’s New York office and will report to Kinetic’s CEO, North America David Krupp.

For the past two years Michael Lieberman has been Chief Operating Officer for Kinetic’s parent company tenthavenue. In that role, he scaled tenthavenue’s North American operation for success, supporting the quick growth of Bookmark, Candyspace, TMARC, Spafax, and Joule in North America. The group’s performance led to the creation of award-winning solutions and industry accolades, including IAB MIXX and Shopper Marketing Effie Awards.

He is now tasked with evolving the offering of Kinetic North America, following a successful, award-winning year for the agency including numerous MediaPost DOOH and Creative Media Awards, OAAA Media Plan of The Year Awards, and a shortlist mention for a Cannes Lion. Prior to tenthavenue, Lieberman was the North America CEO of Joule, WPP’s mobile agency.

“Michael is a unique executive with a diverse skillset,” said Krupp. “He is an effective strategic thinker, focused on driving real, measurable results for clients. Michael’s digital background has already positively impacted the performance and evolution of our business. I look forward to working with him as we develop new, contextual ways for brands to engage with their audiences.”

“Kinetic is engineering a major evolution right now,” said Lieberman. “A big part of that evolution is about recalibrating our offerings for the new context of marketing and ensuring we foster a world-class innovative culture. I’m hugely excited to be working alongside so many talented people to make sure that happens.”

About Kinetic:

Kinetic is the global leader in contextually connecting and activating audiences on the move. With offices in 34 countries worldwide, Kinetic has the scale, partnerships, and location expertise to deliver the most efficient and accountable media solutions. What makes us different is that we use insights, powered by data and technology, to understand the entire consumer journey, from the physical to the emotional. And we infuse these insights into everything we do to create innovative, relevant experiences that drive people to take action.