Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

ZetaDisplay AB has submitted a preliminary application for listing on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

ZetaDisplay is a supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011 the company’s shares have been traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier, using the ZETA abbreviation. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.